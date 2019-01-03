Search

Advanced search

Congratulations! Norfolk MP gets engaged

03 January, 2019 - 16:33
George Freeman and Fiona Laird are engaged. Picture: supplied by George Freeman

George Freeman and Fiona Laird are engaged. Picture: supplied by George Freeman

Archant

It has been a particularly momentous festive period for Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman, who has got engaged.

George Freeman has got engaged to Fiona Laird. Pictures: George FreemanGeorge Freeman has got engaged to Fiona Laird. Pictures: George Freeman

The 51-year-old, who has been Conservative MP for Mid Norfolk since 2010, proposed to Fiona Laird while bending down on one knee on Christmas Day.

He had bought a ring which he wrapped up as a present under the Christmas tree.

The pair were childhood friends and, while he grew up in Newmarket, she was in nearby Ely.

They both have a love for East Anglia and horse racing.

He said: “Fiona, who is a theatre director, and I had been thinking about getting married for a long while.

“I bent down on one knee to propose. She said it was a bit old-fashioned but she said yes. Fiona is three years older than me. Her parents were teachers.

“We met again four years ago at a friend’s birthday. We were sat next to each other.”

He posted on social media: “Finished with a bang on a personal high as I finally got down on one knee after four years and proposed to my rock @fionalaird. And she said yes.

“I’m a lucky man to find someone who shares my belief in politics done properly. And is prepared to take in her stride the strains it places on family life.

“Thank you to my dear teenage children and many mutual friends, who’ve been such rocks of support to us all through some tough times. Here’s to 2019.”

In a post on social media, next to a photograph of her ring finger, Ms Laird, who has no children of her own, said: “Did I mention that my left hand now looks like this? Yes, George popped the question on Christmas Day, I said yes, and... we are engaged. My first marriage wasn’t much fun. “This feels MUCH more promising!”

Mr Freeman said it was too early to set a wedding date.

He added: “We are trying to buy a house at the moment in London, where Fiona lives, and we have to get through Brexit.”

Mr Freeman, who was previously married to Eleanor from 1996 to 2016, has two children aged 17 and 15.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Attleborough actor returns to Holby City as series regular

Nic Jackman as Cameron Dunn in Holby City. Photo: BBC

Spot yourself in the Wymondham New Years Day 10k run

Runners get ready ahead of the start of the Wymondham New Years Day 10k. Picture: Conor Matchett

Neighbours express shock after man dies at Wymondham town centre property

Police and ambulance crews were called after concerns for the welfare of a man at a house near the Kings Head Football Field in Wymondham at 4.44pm on Friday. Picture: Simon Finlay

Norwich hospital sees six babies born on New Year’s Day

Becky Adcock and Adrian Stolworthy from Taverham with their New Year's Day baby boy Eli born at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fire crews called to two crashes in village in half an hour

Fire crews attended two road traffic collisions in Carbrooke. Photo: Denise Bradley

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘Come drink us dry!’ Golden triangle pub calls on people to visit before it closes

Open for business: The team at The York Tavern in Norwich are encouraging customers to visit the pub before it closes on Friday. Picture: Staff

Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

The Boundary pub is holding a fundraising event for Anthony Glover in Norwich Pictures: Adrian Judd

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

‘Inadequate’ playgroup vows to make rapid improvements

Forncett Village Hall, where Forncett Playgroup is based. The playgroup has had its Ofsted rating dropped from 'good' to 'inadequate' after a recent inspection. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk museums feeling the heat after sweltering summer sees number of visitors slip

A report has said hot weather over the summer led to a big decrease in the number of visitors to Norfolk's museums Photo by Simon Finlay.

Congratulations! Norfolk MP gets engaged

George Freeman and Fiona Laird are engaged. Picture: supplied by George Freeman

Last chance to get your skates on with Norwich Ice Rink

Norwich Ice Rink gets ready to open Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Is this your stolen property? Detectives release pictures of items seized from £2m burglary gang

Items recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Norfolk. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists