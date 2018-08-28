Search

Brothers in court accused of Norwich and Attleborough armed robberies

PUBLISHED: 14:06 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:52 15 January 2019

The road sign for Theobald Road, where an aggravated robbery allegedly took place at a residential property. Picture Archant.

Archant

Two brothers have appeared in court accused of armed robberies in Norwich and Attleborough over recent weeks.

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Michael and Shaun Roode are accused of carrying out an armed robbery at the Royal Garden Chinese restaurant in Attleborough on January 3, using an imitation gun.

They are also charged with two offences of armed robbery related to a raid at a home on Theobald Road on Wednesday last week using a fake gun and a hammer, in which a handbag and wallet were stolen.

Michael, 39, of Motum Road, is charged alone with the attempted armed robbery of the Kwik Save store on Larkman Lane on the same day, along with possession of an imitation firearm and an offensive weapon.

No pleas were entered at a brief hearing at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Gavin Cowe, appearing for both Roode brothers, confirmed the prosecution had not served any evidence.

“I haven’t been provided any evidence so I cannot properly advise them on the state of the evidence against them,” he said.

Shaun, 35, of Jex Road, admitted possession of cannabis which had been found “under the sofa” he was sleeping on at a relative’s address when police searched the property.

He was fined £60 with a £30 surcharge.

No application was made for bail and both brothers were remanded into custody.

They will appear at Norwich Crown Court on February 12 to answer all charges relating to the alleged armed robberies.

