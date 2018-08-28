Families demand action over factory stench

Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin. Archant

Families in a Norfolk town are demanding action over the stench from a nearby factory which many said was making daily life miserable.

Rhodri Oliver, Conservative candidate for Attleborough. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives. Rhodri Oliver, Conservative candidate for Attleborough. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

Banham Poultry, whose processing plant is a short walk from Attleborough town centre, apologised last week after families in the town reported a “smell like rotting flesh” flooding their homes, caused by an equipment failure.

On Wednesday January 23, the factory released a statement claiming the issue had been fixed, but many in the town were not satisfied with the response and said foul odour had been a problem since the plant was built four years ago.

Rhodri Oliver, Norfolk County Councillor for Attleborough, said he was concerned that no final solution had been found and has called a meeting at 3pm, Saturday, February 2 at Attleborough Town Hall on Queen’s Square.

Mr Oliver, who also represents the Attleborough Queens and Besthorpe ward on Breckland District Council, said: “If people are interested in discussing a solution to the problem I will act as a mediator to liaise between the community, the environmental agency and Banham Poultry,”