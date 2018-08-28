Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Opinion

Forget ‘media hype’ and focus on improving mental health care

PUBLISHED: 08:00 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:06 17 January 2019

Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

“Media hype” has been blamed for causing anxiety in those under the care of the mental health trust. Health and political correspondent Geraldine Scott says that’s a denial of the issues at hand.

“Get factual answers rather than the media hype”.

That was the invitation extended to patients under the care of the region’s mental health trust earlier this month.

It followed the news in November that Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) had been slammed by inspectors for the third time, making them the worst mental health trust in the country.

And, while I know it’s in vogue for those accused of doing things wrong to scream fake news, I have an invitation of my own - I invite those at the top of our health services to act to improve things for patients, rather than taking a leaf out of the book of Donald Trump.

I’ve reported on the mental health failings in Norfolk and Suffolk for two years, with predecessors working on a campaign to improve services since 2013.

We work and live in our communities. Our families use these services. Our colleagues do. I personally have.

No one wants to see them fail.

Which is why it is galling to see a letter such as this one sent to patients.

In it the trust rightly apologised to patients.

But it then continued to say “the results and media coverage will have created for many anxieties, upset, and frustrations about your care”.

I would argue it’s the lack of care which is causing these anxieties, this upset, and this frustration.

Framing what has happened as “media hype” does not change the fact that it is true.

It is a jab which could have been directed at our reporters, those at the BBC, ITV or national newspapers which covered the report.

The media, nationally and locally, isn’t perfect. We make mistakes, and when do, we hold our hands up to them. But I always welcome any discussion over what in our coverage someone might feel has not been factual.

You may disagree with the opinions expressed by patients, by MPs, by trust bosses, or by campaign groups, but that does not mean that is not their truly held opinion and they have a right to express it.

What is also factual is that the trust has failed three times. It is factual that 36 patients had been waiting for more than five years for treatment. It is factual that 636 children and young people were waiting for treatment as of September, and in July more than 220 had been waiting more than 18 weeks for help.

It is factual people have died because they have not been looked after to the standard expected.

It is, of course, also factual that frontline staff work extremely hard under difficult circumstances and are doing their best. This was also reflected in our reporting.

What is unhelpful is for the trust to now be down playing the seriousness of this situation as “media hype”.

We all want to see high quality services for the people of Norfolk and Suffolk. Blaming the media for reporting on failings smacks of denial and is not the way to make progress.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk town’s supermarket shortcut could become flats

The area of land that could be developed. Picture: Google/Architectural Design and planning partnership

Brothers in court accused of Norwich and Attleborough armed robberies

The road sign for Theobald Road, where an aggravated robbery allegedly took place at a residential property. Picture Archant.

Two men charged over Norfolk armed robberies

The road sign for Theobald Road, where an aggravated robbery allegedly took place at a residential property. Picture Archant.

Gang of 11 people steal lead from church roof in village near Wymondham

St Marys Church in Carleton Forehoe has had most of the lead roof stolen. Thieves broke in through a gate which has now been blocked to prevent anyone coming back.

Neighbours raise nearly £10,000 with charity Christmas lights

Wood Avens Way, Wymondham, residents handed over a cheque to local cancer charity Star Throwers. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

Norfolk town’s supermarket shortcut could become flats

The area of land that could be developed. Picture: Google/Architectural Design and planning partnership

Brothers in court accused of Norwich and Attleborough armed robberies

The road sign for Theobald Road, where an aggravated robbery allegedly took place at a residential property. Picture Archant.

Two men charged over Norfolk armed robberies

The road sign for Theobald Road, where an aggravated robbery allegedly took place at a residential property. Picture Archant.

Gang of 11 people steal lead from church roof in village near Wymondham

St Marys Church in Carleton Forehoe has had most of the lead roof stolen. Thieves broke in through a gate which has now been blocked to prevent anyone coming back.

Neighbours raise nearly £10,000 with charity Christmas lights

Wood Avens Way, Wymondham, residents handed over a cheque to local cancer charity Star Throwers. Photo: Submitted

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Forget ‘media hype’ and focus on improving mental health care

Hellesdon Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Swathes of Norfolk and Waveney land has mystery owners, map reveals

Take a look at the unregistered land in Norfolk. Picture: Anna Powell-Smith

Recipe: Make our cheap and easy rhubarb and blood orange marmalade queen of puddings

Rhubarb and blood orange marmalade queen of puddings Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Mother pays tribute to her ‘kind, gentle, and sincere’ daughter as coroner rules on teenager’s death

Wymondham teen Ellie Long died on December 12, 2017. Photo: The Long family

Norfolk scientist turned children’s author scoops national prize

Norfolk scientist turn children’s author Amanda Hartley has won the Association for Science’s Education Book Award. Picture: Amanda Hartley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists