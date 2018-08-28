Search

Mayor recognises project with annual award

PUBLISHED: 08:55 22 January 2019

Pastor Barry Rooks, with the work in progress to set up The Shed at The Arc at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pastor Barry Rooks, with the work in progress to set up The Shed at The Arc at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

As The Shed reaches a critical point in its future, the project has received an award recognising its positive community work.

New Wymondham mayor Tony Holden. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018New Wymondham mayor Tony Holden. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

On Saturday, January 19, Wymondham Town Council awarded its annual Civic Award to Barry Rooks at a reception held at the Dell bowls club on Norwich Road.

Fellow volunteer Steve  Lyne joined the founder at  the ceremony and they  dedicated the award to the  team of men behind the conversion of their current headquarters at The Arc on Ayton Road.

Following the presentation hosted by mayor Tony Holden, Mr Rooks said he was feeling optimistic about securing  the essential funding to keep  the project running and  that receiving the award would help with future funding  bids.

Mr Holden said the council had unanimously agreed  that the 2019 award should  go to the project and that  they hoped it would help  make more men aware of the service.

