WATCH: Is this Norfolk’s fastest Christmas tree? Lotus has some high-speed festive fun in new video

PUBLISHED: 09:46 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:35 19 December 2018

The Merry Driftmas video. Picture: Lotus/Jarowan Power

The Merry Driftmas video. Picture: Lotus/Jarowan Power

Jarowan Power

Lotus has wished its fans a Merry Driftmas, as it released a video of its office Christmas tree being delivered on the back of an Evora GT410 Sport.

The first ever Merry Driftmas video was filmed across the factory site at Hethel.

The two minute video sees the bright yellow car zooming from the site entrance, through the factory shop floor, the testing facility, before dropping off the tree off at head office.

In a statement, Lotus said: “Intended as a light-hearted way to mark the festive period, the video celebrates Lotus sports cars and the pure pleasure of driving.

“This film was created on closed roads using professional drivers, and no attempt should be made to recreate the driving shown.”

Lotus added: “Lotus wishes its customers and fans around the world a very Merry Driftmas and a Happy New Year.”

The video also includes two of the brand’s most famous cars - leave a comment below if you can spot and name them.

