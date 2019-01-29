Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Will Lotus’s next generation of supercars be electric?

29 January, 2019 - 12:39
Lotus has teamed up with a British engineering company to explore automotive evolution. Photo: Lotus

Lotus has teamed up with a British engineering company to explore automotive evolution. Photo: Lotus

Lotus

Lotus has teamed up with a British engineering company to explore automotive evolution – including electric vehicles.

The Hethel-based supercar manufacturer will be working with Williams Advanced Engineering, and will share research into advanced propulsion technologies.

The research is already within the Norfolk comany’s research remit, having looked into lightweight structures and materials for many decades.

Williams Advanced Engineering has award-winning research into battery technology and electric vehicles.

Phil Popham, chief executive at Lotus, said: “Our new technology partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering is part of a strategy to expand our knowledge and capability in the rapidly changing automotive landscape.

“Applying advanced propulsion powertrains can provide numerous exciting solutions across multiple vehicle sectors. Our combined and complementary experiences make this a very compelling match of engineering talent, technical ability and pioneering British spirit.”

Craig Wilson, managing director of Williams Advanced Engineering said, “Williams Advanced Engineering takes great pride in delivering innovation for our customers at a rapid pace of development, born from our Formula One heritage. We will be further developing next generation powertrains in this partnership with Lotus.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Have you seen him? Man wanted for theft and assault

Police are appealing for help to trace James Fuller, from Norwich, Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Number of affordable homes in development could be more than halved

A home builder is looking to slash the number of affordable houses in a development in Spooner Row. Picture: Paul Hewitt

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

Fancy renting a footballer's home? The Oaks is available to rent for £3,000 per calendar month. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Animal charity put out urgent appeal as temperatures plummet

12 pets of Christmas at the PACT animal sanctuary which need homes. Bonny, the caramel lionhead rabbit, with her brother Thumper, the lop eared black and white rabbit, both aged 1. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk braces itself for snow as second weather warning is issued

Weather forecasters have issued a second weather warning of snow and ice for the East of England. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Have you seen him? Man wanted for theft and assault

Police are appealing for help to trace James Fuller, from Norwich, Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Number of affordable homes in development could be more than halved

A home builder is looking to slash the number of affordable houses in a development in Spooner Row. Picture: Paul Hewitt

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

Fancy renting a footballer's home? The Oaks is available to rent for £3,000 per calendar month. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Animal charity put out urgent appeal as temperatures plummet

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk braces itself for snow as second weather warning is issued

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Families demand action over factory stench

Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

Will Lotus’s next generation of supercars be electric?

Lotus has teamed up with a British engineering company to explore automotive evolution. Photo: Lotus

Do you recognise anyone in this 1979 Hethersett photo? We’re trying to track them down

This forty-year-old photo of Mrs Mumford's 1979 class at Hethersett Woodside Infant and Nursery School has sparked plans for a reunion. Photo: Submitted

‘I’ve been slapped and stamped on’- an insight into life as a football referee in Norfolk

Abuse of football referees is a big issue across the country. Picture: ARCHANT.

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

Fancy renting a footballer's home? The Oaks is available to rent for £3,000 per calendar month. Pic: www.warners-prop.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists