We want to hear your London Marathon stories

PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 March 2019

Stacey Harper finished the London Marathon in 3hrs 49 mins and secured a world record. Picture: Stacey Harper

Stacey Harper finished the London Marathon in 3hrs 49 mins and secured a world record. Picture: Stacey Harper

Are you running the London Marathon this year? Have you got a story worth telling?

Simon Kindleysides with 16 miles to go on the London Marathon 2018 route. Picture: @simonsmarathonSimon Kindleysides with 16 miles to go on the London Marathon 2018 route. Picture: @simonsmarathon

Then we want to hear from you.

Just some of the many runners we covered last year included Stacey Harper, who aimed for a world record by running dressed as Elvis to raise money for her cousin’s seven-year-old son, and paralysed singer Simon Kindleysides, who walked it in a exoskeleton suit.

Lucy Ring, from Old Catton, took part in memory of her late father Mark, a keen runner who suffered a cardiac arrest after taking part in a race, and visually impaired triathlete Iain Dawson raised money for the national disability charity Sense.

Whether you are running for a charity that has helped you, or for a relative or friend, we would like to hear your stories, sent via email to bethany.wales@archant.co.uk

20-year-old Lucy Ring gearing up to run the London Marathon in memory of her dad. Photo: Lucy Ring20-year-old Lucy Ring gearing up to run the London Marathon in memory of her dad. Photo: Lucy Ring

Please included a photograph of yourself, with your full name, age, and address.

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

'He never spoke about his own pain' - Father-of-four who took his own life was ashamed of mental health struggles

Attleborough father Neil Davis, who took his own life last month, with wife Tina Davis. Photo: Submitted

Emergency services called to fire at Banham Poultry

Police at Banham Poultry in Attleborough following a fire. Picture Simon Parkin.

Person airlifted to hospital after fire at Banham Poultry

Police at Banham Poultry in Attleborough following a fire. Picture Simon Parkin.

Woman, 54, to appear in court accused of murdering her husband

Jeyamalar Rajasingam who has appeard in court charged with the murder of her husband. Photo: Submitted

