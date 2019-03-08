We want to hear your London Marathon stories

Stacey Harper finished the London Marathon in 3hrs 49 mins and secured a world record. Picture: Stacey Harper Archant

Are you running the London Marathon this year? Have you got a story worth telling?

Simon Kindleysides with 16 miles to go on the London Marathon 2018 route. Picture: @simonsmarathon Simon Kindleysides with 16 miles to go on the London Marathon 2018 route. Picture: @simonsmarathon

Then we want to hear from you.

Just some of the many runners we covered last year included Stacey Harper, who aimed for a world record by running dressed as Elvis to raise money for her cousin’s seven-year-old son, and paralysed singer Simon Kindleysides, who walked it in a exoskeleton suit.

Lucy Ring, from Old Catton, took part in memory of her late father Mark, a keen runner who suffered a cardiac arrest after taking part in a race, and visually impaired triathlete Iain Dawson raised money for the national disability charity Sense.

Whether you are running for a charity that has helped you, or for a relative or friend, we would like to hear your stories, sent via email to bethany.wales@archant.co.uk

20-year-old Lucy Ring gearing up to run the London Marathon in memory of her dad. Photo: Lucy Ring 20-year-old Lucy Ring gearing up to run the London Marathon in memory of her dad. Photo: Lucy Ring

Please included a photograph of yourself, with your full name, age, and address.