We want to hear your London Marathon stories
PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 March 2019
Archant
Are you running the London Marathon this year? Have you got a story worth telling?
Then we want to hear from you.
Just some of the many runners we covered last year included Stacey Harper, who aimed for a world record by running dressed as Elvis to raise money for her cousin’s seven-year-old son, and paralysed singer Simon Kindleysides, who walked it in a exoskeleton suit.
Lucy Ring, from Old Catton, took part in memory of her late father Mark, a keen runner who suffered a cardiac arrest after taking part in a race, and visually impaired triathlete Iain Dawson raised money for the national disability charity Sense.
Whether you are running for a charity that has helped you, or for a relative or friend, we would like to hear your stories, sent via email to bethany.wales@archant.co.uk
Please included a photograph of yourself, with your full name, age, and address.