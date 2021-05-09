Local election results 2021: All the winners in Wymondham
The Conservatives swept the board in Wymondham across county, town and the police and crime commissioner elections.
Here are the results:
Wymondham Town Council – Central Ward
Richard Elliott (CON) – 1,507 (elected)
Louise Tingley (LD) – 900
Turnout – 40.99pc
Wymondham Town Council – North Ward (two seats available)
Kathryn Cross (CON) – 642 (elected)
Julian Fulcher (LD) – 358
Jordan Murrell (CON) – 602 (elected)
Lucy Nixon (LD) – 501
Doug Underwood (LAB) – 366
Turnout – 31.82pc
Norfolk County Council – Forehoe Division
Ian Boreham (GRN) – 363
Vivienne Clifford-Jackson (LD) – 979
Daniel Elmer (CON) – 1,622 (elected)
Tom Matthews (REF) – 64
John Morland (LAB) – 531
Turnout – 37.29pc
Norfolk County Council – Humbleyard Division
Janet Bearman (GRN) – 494
David Bills (CON) – 2,087 (elected)
Simon Chapman (LAB) – 971
Julian Halls (LD) – 426
Turnout – 38.03pc
Norfolk County Council – Wymondham Division
Christopher Bunting (LAB) – 561
Suzanne Nuri-Nixon (LD) – 1,305
Robert Savage (CON) – 1,837 (elected)
Paul Sutcliff (GRN) – 262
Turnout – 36.58pc
Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner
Giles Orpen-Smellie (CON) – 119,994 (elected)
Michael Rosen (LAB) – 69,552
Turnout – 32.9pc