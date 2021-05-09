Wymondham News Attleborough News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Local election results 2021: All the winners in Wymondham

Daniel Moxon

Published: 8:33 AM May 9, 2021   
Wymondham town sign. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Voters in Wymondham headed to the polls on Thursday, May 6. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The Conservatives swept the board in Wymondham across county, town and the police and crime commissioner elections.

Here are the results:

Wymondham Town Council – Central Ward

Richard Elliott (CON) – 1,507 (elected)

Louise Tingley (LD) – 900

Turnout – 40.99pc

Wymondham Town Council – North Ward (two seats available)

Kathryn Cross (CON) – 642 (elected)

Julian Fulcher (LD) – 358

Jordan Murrell (CON) – 602 (elected)

Lucy Nixon (LD) – 501

Doug Underwood (LAB) – 366

Turnout – 31.82pc

Norfolk County Council – Forehoe Division

Ian Boreham (GRN) – 363

Vivienne Clifford-Jackson (LD) – 979

Daniel Elmer (CON) – 1,622 (elected)

Tom Matthews (REF) – 64

John Morland (LAB) – 531

Turnout – 37.29pc

Norfolk County Council – Humbleyard Division

Janet Bearman (GRN) – 494

David Bills (CON) – 2,087 (elected)

Simon Chapman (LAB) – 971

Julian Halls (LD) – 426

Turnout – 38.03pc

Norfolk County Council – Wymondham Division

Christopher Bunting (LAB) – 561

Suzanne Nuri-Nixon (LD) – 1,305

Robert Savage (CON) – 1,837 (elected)

Paul Sutcliff (GRN) – 262

Turnout – 36.58pc

Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner

Giles Orpen-Smellie (CON) – 119,994 (elected)

Michael Rosen (LAB) – 69,552

Turnout – 32.9pc

