Who can I vote for on Election Day 2021 in Wymondham?
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Like the rest of Norfolk, residents of Wymondham and the surrounding areas will be voting for their preferred candidates to represent them at County Hall.
But these are not the only council seats up for grabs on May 6, as three spaces on Wymondham Town Council need to be filled.
In January, David Roberts and Jack Hornby stepped down in the North ward, while Wednesday Batchelor resigned, leaving a vacancy in the Central ward.
Rather than co-opting new members and election was requested, meaning people in the town will be voting for new town council representatives as well as councillors on a county-wide level.
County elections
There will certainly be a new county representative for Wymondham, as current incumbent Joe Mooney is standing down to spend more time with his family.
Vying for his seat are Christopher John Bunting of the Labour Party, Liberal Democrat Suzanne Nuri-Nixon, Conservative Party candidate Robert James Savage and Paul Jonathan Harvey, standing for the Green Party.
In the Forehoe division, current Conservative councillor Colin Foulger is not on the ballot.
Instead, it will be a five-horse race between Green candidate Ian John Boreham, Liberal Democrat Vivienne Helen Clifford-Jackson, the Conservative Party's Daniel Edward Elmer, Tom Matthews of Reform UK and Labour candidate John Morland.
In contrast, current Humbleyard representative David Bills is on the ballot and will hope to retain the seat he currently holds for the Conservative party.
Challenging him are Janet Bearman of the Green Party, Labour candidate Simon Chapman and Liberal Democrat Julian Halls.
Town elections
The outcome of the vote on a parish level could be significant, as the party allegiance of the three new Wymondham town councillors elected could see a power shift.
There are currently six Conservative councillors, four representing the Liberal Democrats and one independent.
A total of five candidates are hoping to win a space in Wymondham's North ward, but there are only two spaces available.
The Conservative Party (Kathryn Elizabeth Cross and Jordan Victor Murrell) and Liberal Democrat group (Julian Adrian Fulcher and Lucy Rebecca Elizabeth Nixon) each have two candidates in the race, while Doug Underwood is the Labour Party hopeful.
And the one vacant seat in the Central ward will be a straight battle between Conservative candidate Richard James Elliott and Louise Kathleen Tingley of the Liberal Democrats.