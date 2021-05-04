Wymondham News Attleborough News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Town's mayor re-elected despite complaint over date of vote

Daniel Moxon

Published: 8:17 PM May 4, 2021   
Kevin Hurn, mayor of Wymondham.

Kevin Hurn will continue in his role as mayor of Wymondham.

Kevin Hurn will continue in his role as mayor of Wymondham after no-one chose to run against him.

Mr Hurn was the only person nominated for the role at the town council's annual meeting held over Zoom on Tuesday, May 4.

He will now serve a second term and fill the role of mayor for a third consecutive year.

Peter Broome, who was elected deputy mayor in March, will also continue in his role as he too was the only member nominated.

Peter Broome, chair of the planning, lighting and highways committee at Wymondham Town Council.

Peter Broome, chair of the planning, lighting and highways committee at Wymondham Town Council.

Those decisions came after Pete Travis voiced his objection to the date of the votes.

He said: "We are in a situation at the moment where we are approaching an election in a couple of days.

"There will be three more members will be elected – that's a very substantial proportion of the council.

"Standing orders say in an election year, the date of the AGM should be deferred.

"I would strongly suggest these elections should be held on a later date.

Kings Head Meadow playground removal protest at Wymondham, vox pop. Peter Travis. Picture: DENISE BR

Peter Travis, a member of Wymondham Town Council.

"I'm fully aware we did note that this date should be the AGM, but circumstances have changed massively."

In response, town clerk Trevor Gurney said: "This is a duly called meeting of Wymondham Town Council. It's been called in a proper and legal way.

"Appropriate notice was given, and it's quite normal for us to have this meeting on the first Tuesday of the month.

"It's not an illegal meeting by any stretch of the imagination. We are not in an election year – we have three by-elections with the vote to take place on Thursday.

"With all due respect, Mr Travis, this is a political issue you are referring to."

Accepting his re-election to the office of mayor, Mr Hurn said: "I'd like to say a big thank you to all of you who have held favour with me.

"It has been a very difficult time for everyone, including the town council.

"But I'm proud to say we have supported the voluntary sector in Wymondham by awarding grants to local charities and organisations."

He pledged to "encourage more retailers into the town, embellish our markets and retain the all-important character of Wymondham".

Congratulating the mayor, Mr Travis said: "Councillor Hurn has done a fantastic job over the last couple of years during a very difficult period."

