Popular museum to reopen after more than a year

Published: 11:05 AM June 15, 2021

After more than a year without being able to welcome visitors, Wymondham Heritage Museum is finally set to reopen its doors this month.

It's 2020 season lasted less than a month as the country went into lockdown, and the committee decided to cancel the rest of the year hoping to start afresh in 2021.

There was a hope it might be able to operate by Easter and government guidance allowed it to reopen from May 17, but the decision was made to wait to ensure proper safety measures were in place.

Now, the museum will welcome people in once again from Monday, June 21.

Visitors will be able to see recreated shop fronts from Wymondham's past, originally designed for the 2020 season, as well as a new exhibition on crime and punishment, made by school pupils in the area.

And the original town sign has also been renovated and will go on display in the museum.

• Visit www.wymondhamheritagemuseum.co.uk for more.