Investigation ‘ongoing’ into deaths of men at Norfolk poultry factory

Police at the Banham Poultry factory in Attleborough following an incident. Picture Simon Parkin. Archant

Investigations are continuing after two men were found dead at a Norfolk poultry factory.

Neil Moon (left) and Jonathan (Jon) Collins (right) have been named as the men killed at the Banham Poultry factory in Attleborough. Picture Norfolk Constabulary. Neil Moon (left) and Jonathan (Jon) Collins (right) have been named as the men killed at the Banham Poultry factory in Attleborough. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Neil Moon, 49, of Broadgate, Whaplode Drove, Spalding in Lincolnshire, and Jonathan (Jon) Collins, 34, of Changi Road in Watton, were found dead at Banham Poultry in Attleborough on Thursday, October 4.

Emergency services were called to the factory on Station Road at about 1.10am on Thursday, following reports two subcontractors from a pest control company working on the site had been found dead.

Following the discovery police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) launched a joint investigation.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said the investigation was still “ongoing”.

While an HSE spokesman said: “This is currently a Norfolk Constabulary led criminal investigation with HSE providing technical and forensic support.”