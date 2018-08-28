Search

Internationally renowned opera singer performs at Norfolk school

PUBLISHED: 14:21 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:21 07 January 2019

Opera singer Soeun Jeon performs at the annual presentation evening at Attleborough Academy. Picture: Attleborough Academy

An opera singer who has performed globally and who has the same voice coach who once worked with late Pavarotti has appeared as special guest at a Norfolk school.

Internationally renowned Soeun Jeon gave a live performance as part of the annual presentation evening at Attleborough Academy

Accompanied by the school’s English and piano teacher, Deirdre Marr, she sang Puccini’s O Mio Babbino followed by a beautiful operatic rendition of O Holy Night.

Originally from North Korea, the soprano now lives mainly in Italy and focusses on leading master classes and supporting young people to achieve their musical ambitions.

For the evening, during which staff and students celebrated the achievements of Year 11 who had produced the highest GCSE grades at the Academy to date, she was joined by guest speaker, Robert Jones, a former pupil at the school who his now Chief Superintendent, Police Commander for Westminster, Hammersmith, Fulham, Kensington and Chelsea.

Headteacher Neil McShane said the school had been “grateful and fortunate” to have a world class singer flying specially from Italy to perform.

