Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town
PUBLISHED: 10:32 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 12 June 2019
Archant
Police continue to investigate the death of a 17-year-old girl who was found unconscious at a south Norfolk market town.
Car park of British Red Cross, Norwich Road, Wymondham near to where Stephanie Payne's body was found in October 2017. Picture Peter Walsh
Stephanie Payne was found unconscious in the early hours of Wednesday, October 4, 2017 in Norwich Road, Wymondham.
You may also want to watch:
She was then taken to the Norwich and Norfolk University Hospital where she later died on the same day.
An inquest into her death opened on May 17, 2018, and has been adjourned ever since due to an ongoing police investigation.
At a pre-inquest review hearing on Wednesday, June 12, senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake said the case is still not ready for inquest and adjourned the hearing for another review to take place on September 16.
Comments have been disabled on this article.