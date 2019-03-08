Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh. Archant

Police continue to investigate the death of a 17-year-old girl who was found unconscious at a south Norfolk market town.

Car park of British Red Cross, Norwich Road, Wymondham near to where Stephanie Payne's body was found in October 2017. Picture Peter Walsh Car park of British Red Cross, Norwich Road, Wymondham near to where Stephanie Payne's body was found in October 2017. Picture Peter Walsh

Stephanie Payne was found unconscious in the early hours of Wednesday, October 4, 2017 in Norwich Road, Wymondham.

She was then taken to the Norwich and Norfolk University Hospital where she later died on the same day.

An inquest into her death opened on May 17, 2018, and has been adjourned ever since due to an ongoing police investigation.

At a pre-inquest review hearing on Wednesday, June 12, senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake said the case is still not ready for inquest and adjourned the hearing for another review to take place on September 16.