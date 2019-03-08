Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

PUBLISHED: 10:32 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 12 June 2019

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

Archant

Police continue to investigate the death of a 17-year-old girl who was found unconscious at a south Norfolk market town.

Car park of British Red Cross, Norwich Road, Wymondham near to where Stephanie Payne's body was found in October 2017. Picture Peter WalshCar park of British Red Cross, Norwich Road, Wymondham near to where Stephanie Payne's body was found in October 2017. Picture Peter Walsh

Stephanie Payne was found unconscious in the early hours of Wednesday, October 4, 2017 in Norwich Road, Wymondham.

You may also want to watch:

She was then taken to the Norwich and Norfolk University Hospital where she later died on the same day.

An inquest into her death opened on May 17, 2018, and has been adjourned ever since due to an ongoing police investigation.

At a pre-inquest review hearing on Wednesday, June 12, senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake said the case is still not ready for inquest and adjourned the hearing for another review to take place on September 16.

Most Read

Police investigate after man sexually assaults dog walker in quiet Norfolk village

A man sexually assaulted a dog walker on Sandy Lane in Great Ellingham around 8.30pm on Tuesday, June 11. Photo: Google

Man with a history of mental health struggles took his own life

Neil Davis died on February 27. Photo: Submitted

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

Norfolk man’s epic journey from losing ear in Japanese POW camp to becoming a local fire hero

Wymondham man, Frank Chamberlain was a Japanese POW during WWII on his return home after liberation he became a fireman. His son David and daughter in law Tina with all the memorabilia. Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Thousands turn out to support open farm in memory of late father

Thousand turned out to the Fuddenhall open farm day in memory of Simon Taylor. Photo: Submitted

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police investigate after man sexually assaults dog walker in quiet Norfolk village

A man sexually assaulted a dog walker on Sandy Lane in Great Ellingham around 8.30pm on Tuesday, June 11. Photo: Google

Man with a history of mental health struggles took his own life

Neil Davis died on February 27. Photo: Submitted

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

Norfolk man’s epic journey from losing ear in Japanese POW camp to becoming a local fire hero

Wymondham man, Frank Chamberlain was a Japanese POW during WWII on his return home after liberation he became a fireman. His son David and daughter in law Tina with all the memorabilia. Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Thousands turn out to support open farm in memory of late father

Thousand turned out to the Fuddenhall open farm day in memory of Simon Taylor. Photo: Submitted

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Stunning paintings of the Fens by Norfolk artist Fred Ingrams

Fred Ingrams painting in the Fens Picture: Christopher Drake

Norfolk man’s epic journey from losing ear in Japanese POW camp to becoming a local fire hero

Wymondham man, Frank Chamberlain was a Japanese POW during WWII on his return home after liberation he became a fireman. His son David and daughter in law Tina with all the memorabilia. Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Thousands turn out to support open farm in memory of late father

Thousand turned out to the Fuddenhall open farm day in memory of Simon Taylor. Photo: Submitted

Police investigate after man sexually assaults dog walker in quiet Norfolk village

A man sexually assaulted a dog walker on Sandy Lane in Great Ellingham around 8.30pm on Tuesday, June 11. Photo: Google

Man charged with murder of wife has case sent to Norwich Crown Court

Frances Hubbard. Picture: Archant Library
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists