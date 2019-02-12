Investigations ongoing into the death of a teenager found unconscious in town

An inquest into the death of a 17-year-old woman who was found unconscious in Wymondham has been adjourned while investigations continue.

Stephanie Payne was found unconscious in the early hours of Wednesday, October 4, 2017, in Norwich Road, Wymondham.

She was then taken to Norwich and Norfolk University Hospital where she later died.

At a pre-inquest review into Ms Payne’s death held in Norwich on Monday, March 4, Jacqueline Lake, Senior Coroner for Norfolk, told the court the inquest had been adjourned until June 12.