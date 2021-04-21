Work on 4,000 new Norfolk homes to start in 2022

Published: 10:29 AM April 21, 2021

Work to build 4,000 new homes, which will almost double the population of a Norfolk market town, is due to begin next year - after a government agency agreed to buy the first phase of the scheme.

Outline planning permission for the new homes in Attleborough were given the green light by Breckland Council last year, having been agreed in principle a year before.

The council agreed a £34m community investment deal with developer Ptarmigan Land.

It will partly pay for new primary schools in the town as well as investment in the existing Attleborough Academy, alongside the creation of new green spaces, allotments and a park.

And the developer has announced work on the scheme, between London Road and Buckenham Road, will begin next year, after Homes England bought the first batch of houses.

Homes England is a government agency set up to accelerate the building of new homes in the country.

Paul Claussen, Breckland Council’s executive member for planning, said: “We welcome this major step forward which will see the plans for a significant number of new houses become a reality.

"This significant development will help to meet the demand for new houses in the district, including affordable homes for people starting out on the property ladder.

"It will also enhance education, infrastructure and leisure facilities locally, so we look forward to construction getting started next year.”

Charles Wheatman, chief executive of Ptarmigan Land, said: "With works set to start in 2022, the development will deliver a significant number of construction jobs for local people and represents a major investment in the local economy.

We are delighted to be working with Homes England on this landmark scheme, which will benefit both existing and future residents of Attleborough.”

Breckland Council’s Local Plan had identified Attleborough as a suitable location for substantial housing and employment growth.

Ptarmigan Land will also pay for a new link road connecting Buckenham Road and London Road and a new footbridge over the railway at Leys Lane – both are expected to be in place by the time the 1,200th home has been built.