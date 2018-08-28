Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hollywood dance classes to bring taste of Tinseltown to Breckland

PUBLISHED: 11:44 19 January 2019

A Hollywood inspired dance workshop tour is set to bring a taste of the silver screen to older Breckland residents. Photo: Silver Social Project

A Hollywood inspired dance workshop tour is set to bring a taste of the silver screen to older Breckland residents. Photo: Silver Social Project

Anita Staff 2018 www.anitastaff.com

A Hollywood inspired dance workshop tour is set to bring a taste of the silver screen to older Breckland residents.

A Hollywood inspired dance workshop tour is set to bring a taste of the silver screen to older Breckland residents. Photo: Silver Social ProjectA Hollywood inspired dance workshop tour is set to bring a taste of the silver screen to older Breckland residents. Photo: Silver Social Project

Run by Glass House Dance company, the free workshops are for older people are part of the Silver Social project, which aims to end loneliness.

Founders Laura McGill and Sarah Lewis will be sharing a free workshop with musical classics, games and dancing.

The workshops will tour Breckland from Monday, January 21, to Wednesday, January 23, starting with Thetford Library on January 21, at 10am; Dereham Library on January 22 at 10am, and Swaffham Library at 2pm.

The final date will be at Attleborough Library on January 23 at 10am, and then Watton Library at 2pm.

A spokesperson for the project said: “This will be a fun, free workshop, open for all ages to attend, but focused on older residents and dementia inclusive.

“No experience necessary.”

For more information call on 01362 656870 or visit www.thesilversocial.com/events .

Most Read

Norfolk town’s supermarket shortcut could become flats

The area of land that could be developed. Picture: Google/Architectural Design and planning partnership

Community ‘heartbroken’ as safe haven for isolated men faces closure

The Arc in Wymomdham is home to The Shed, an important charity that tackles ale loneliness. The group need funding to continue and are asking the local communities to help. Pictured are Simon ward, She'd Manager, Pastor Barry Rooks and Steve Lyne, assistant manager. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Brothers in court accused of Norwich and Attleborough armed robberies

The road sign for Theobald Road, where an aggravated robbery allegedly took place at a residential property. Picture Archant.

Two men charged over Norfolk armed robberies

The road sign for Theobald Road, where an aggravated robbery allegedly took place at a residential property. Picture Archant.

Norfolk’s hidden treasures luring American metal detector tourists

Steve Clarkson runs Iceni Metal Detecting Tours to search for hidden treasures in the county. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Most Read

Norfolk town’s supermarket shortcut could become flats

The area of land that could be developed. Picture: Google/Architectural Design and planning partnership

Community ‘heartbroken’ as safe haven for isolated men faces closure

The Arc in Wymomdham is home to The Shed, an important charity that tackles ale loneliness. The group need funding to continue and are asking the local communities to help. Pictured are Simon ward, She'd Manager, Pastor Barry Rooks and Steve Lyne, assistant manager. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Brothers in court accused of Norwich and Attleborough armed robberies

The road sign for Theobald Road, where an aggravated robbery allegedly took place at a residential property. Picture Archant.

Two men charged over Norfolk armed robberies

The road sign for Theobald Road, where an aggravated robbery allegedly took place at a residential property. Picture Archant.

Norfolk’s hidden treasures luring American metal detector tourists

Steve Clarkson runs Iceni Metal Detecting Tours to search for hidden treasures in the county. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Hollywood dance classes to bring taste of Tinseltown to Breckland

A Hollywood inspired dance workshop tour is set to bring a taste of the silver screen to older Breckland residents. Photo: Silver Social Project

Norfolk zoo ‘devastated’ after death of Dora the sea lion

Dora the sea lion. PIC: From Banham Zoo website.

Community ‘heartbroken’ as safe haven for isolated men faces closure

The Arc in Wymomdham is home to The Shed, an important charity that tackles ale loneliness. The group need funding to continue and are asking the local communities to help. Pictured are Simon ward, She'd Manager, Pastor Barry Rooks and Steve Lyne, assistant manager. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

How long does it take to repair a pothole in Norfolk and Suffolk?

A pothole that appeared under a car in Banham. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk pharmacists ‘at their wits’ end’ over medication supply shortage

Stock photo of medication. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists