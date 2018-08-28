Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Couple brave the shave for toddler twins with cancer

PUBLISHED: 13:52 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 22 January 2019

Three-year-old twins Edward and Austin Gasson were diagnosed with Leukaemia within six months of each other in 2017. Photo: Submitted

Three-year-old twins Edward and Austin Gasson were diagnosed with Leukaemia within six months of each other in 2017. Photo: Submitted

Archant

A couple from Norfolk are shaving their heads to raise money for a pair of three-year-old twins with leukaemia.

Geogia and Fergus Newman with their daughter, preparing to shave their heads for charity. Photo: SubmittedGeogia and Fergus Newman with their daughter, preparing to shave their heads for charity. Photo: Submitted

Georgia Newman and husband Fergus Newman, from Reymerston, near Hingham, will face the clippers at 2pm on Saturday, February 2 in Lincoln Hall, Hingham, to raise money for the hospital treating family friends, three-year-old Edward and Austin Gasson from Sittingbourne, Kent.

The identical twins were diagnosed with Leukaemia within six months of each other, the first receiving the tragic news in October 2017.

The boys’ treatment at the Medway Hospital in Gillingham will last three years and involve a gruelling regime of chemotherapy and regular lumbar punctures.

As a result of the aggressive treatments Edward and Austin have lowered immune systems and are unable to leave their room when in hospital.

The 32-year-old couple are aiming to raise funds for a sterile playroom for young patients with cancer.

So far the couple’s JustGiving page has raised £2,000 for the appeal.

Most Read

‘Overwhelming support’ for project bringing free fresh food to Norfolk residents

The Wymondham Community Kitchen co-ordinator, Teresa Wiseman, front, with the kitchen team of volunteers, ready to serve up the meal for those who live alone. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Weather warning issued for ice across Norfolk

File photo of icy roads near Stalham as the Met Office issue a weather warning for ice. Picture Archant.

Nursery school threatens to segregate children whose parents do not pay voluntary charge

Hall Farm Nursery School near Attlebrough has sent a letter to parents about changes it may make to its services if parents don't start paying its voluntary surcharge. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Driver of Aston Martin caught speeding at 119mph on A11 has ‘no excuse’ for ‘temporary lapse into old habits’

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Most Read

‘Overwhelming support’ for project bringing free fresh food to Norfolk residents

The Wymondham Community Kitchen co-ordinator, Teresa Wiseman, front, with the kitchen team of volunteers, ready to serve up the meal for those who live alone. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Weather warning issued for ice across Norfolk

File photo of icy roads near Stalham as the Met Office issue a weather warning for ice. Picture Archant.

Nursery school threatens to segregate children whose parents do not pay voluntary charge

Hall Farm Nursery School near Attlebrough has sent a letter to parents about changes it may make to its services if parents don't start paying its voluntary surcharge. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Driver of Aston Martin caught speeding at 119mph on A11 has ‘no excuse’ for ‘temporary lapse into old habits’

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Couple brave the shave for toddler twins with cancer

Three-year-old twins Edward and Austin Gasson were diagnosed with Leukaemia within six months of each other in 2017. Photo: Submitted

Railway extreme weather plan to avoid repeat of ‘Beast from the East’ disruption

Greater Anglia and Network Rail have produced a new plan to help rail services cope with extreme weather like that seen in the 'Beast from the East'. Picture: Greater Anglia

Mayor recognises project with annual award

Pastor Barry Rooks, with the work in progress to set up The Shed at The Arc at Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Driver of Aston Martin caught speeding at 119mph on A11 has ‘no excuse’ for ‘temporary lapse into old habits’

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists