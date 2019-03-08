New 420-place primary school given the go-ahead

Planning permission has been granted for a new 420-place primary school in Hethersett. Photo: Norfolk County Council

Planning permission has been granted for a new 420-place primary school in a Norfolk village.

Planning permission has been granted for a new 420-place primary school in Hethersett. Photo: Norfolk County Council

The new primary school and nursery will be built on Coachmaker Way in Hethersett as part of a £20.6m education shake-up in the village.

Norfolk County Council applied to itself to build the combined facility in October last year in a bid to keep up with demand for school places caused by the village's growing population.

The site will accommodate a school building catering for 420 primary school children and a separate nursery building for 56 pre-schoolers.

Hethersett Woodside Infant School will become a primary school from September and is due to move from its current Firs Road site to the new £8 million building within the next 18 months.

Hethersett VC Junior School will also convert to a 420-place primary school and, subject to planning, benefit from a £4.6m extension programme.

Headteacher of Woodside Infant School, Angela Jermy, said: "This is an exciting time for our school and our staff. We are embracing the opportunity to develop our current outstanding practice to continue through into Key Stage 2.

"Staff are very excited about the prospect of having the most up-to-date technology and classrooms environments.

"Pupils, parents, staff and all stakeholders continue to be fully involved in what will be a historic time for Hethersett."

Planning permission has also been granted for an £8m extension at Hethersett Academy.

The scheme will see playing fields created on Back Lane and a new teaching block consisting of 15 classrooms, two art rooms and a digital media suite.

Norfolk County Councillor John Fisher, cabinet member for children's services, said: "Our investment in new school places in Hethersett's schools demonstrates how we are delivering vital infrastructure to support communities across Norfolk which are growing as a result of new developments and population growth.

"This is about far more than bricks and mortar. It's about investing in Norfolk's children's education and supporting our schools to provide the best possible start in life for our youngest residents."