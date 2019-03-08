Neighbours launch mission to rescue kitten from 70ft tree

Tree surgeon Daniel Meadows rescued 11-month-old kitten Zeke from a 70 ft tree in Hethersett, Photo: Submitted Archant

The fire brigade, an animal sanctuary, a tree surgeon and a whole street of neighbours have banded together to rescue an epileptic kitten from the top of a 70ft tree.

Aimee Shingfield and fiancé Gareth Baker, from Hethersett, had been cautious about letting their 11-month-old kitten Zeke outside since he was diagnosed with epilepsy three months ago, but had been letting him roam the garden while on new medication.

When Ms Shingfield returned from work on Monday, the teacher realised the kitten had not been home all day and called on nearby neighbours to check if they had seen him.

After a couple of hours with no sign of Zeke, Mr Barker realised he could hear crying in the garden and spotted the cat around 60ft up in a neighbour's oak tree.

Ms Shingfield said she was horrified when she realised how high up the kitten had climbed and feared the stress could trigger a seizure, so called the fire brigade and RSPCA for professional reinforcement.

Meanwhile, a host of neighbours gathered at the foot of the tree to try to coax Zeke down.

Local vets suggested getting PACT animal sanctuary out to help, who arrived in 20 minutes with blankets to catch Zeke if he decided to jump.

Finally the fire brigade arrived, with bad news.

The position of the oak tree meant it would be impossible to send an officer high enough to reach the kitten, who was now 70ft into the branches.

The couple's last remaining hope was to enlist the help of a tree surgeon.

Daniel Meadows, of D Meadows Tree Surgery, arrived in less than 30 minutes and quickly climbed up to a very shaken Zeke, before lowering him to safety.

Ms Shingfield said: "I am so grateful to my neighbours, PACT, the fire service and of course Daniel, who did not ask for payment for the rescue mission but requested donations for an animal charity. On the plus side it was great to get to know our neighbours. Zeke is now safe at home and currently grounded."

Donate to Daniel Meadows' charity page supporting sick and injured animals in Harleston by visiting GoFundMe.