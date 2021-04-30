Car dealership next to doctor's surgery given go-ahead

Published: 11:16 AM April 30, 2021

This grassy verge on the corner of Harts Farm Road and Postmill Close in Wymondham is set to be turned into a car dealership. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

Council planners have given the green light to the plan to create a new car dealership close to a supermarket and doctor's surgery.

The grassy verge on the corner of the B1172 Harts Farm Road and Postmill Close in Wymondham is set to be developed after the Norwich-based Amari Group was given planning consent.

A small sales office will be constructed along with an external gravel display apron.

The application, which was passed by South Norfolk Council, was briefly discussed at the meeting of Wymondham Town Council's planning committee on March 2, when chair Peter Broome said the proposal was "in keeping" as "it is an industrial area".

As part of one of the conditions of approval, the dealership will only be allowed to operate between 8am and 6pm Monday to Saturday and between 1am and 4pm on Sundays.

Under planning rules, the developer has three years to begin work.

