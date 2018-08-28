Search

Seven-year-old braves first ever haircut to give locks to charity

PUBLISHED: 08:35 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:47 14 January 2019

Ayesha Pullen donated hey hair to The Little PrincessTrust after growing it for seven years. Photo: Submitted

Archant

A seven-year-old who had been growing her hair since birth stunned her friends and family when she decided to donate it to children going through chemotherapy.

Ayesha Pullen from Great Ellingham, near Attleborough, made the decision to cut her hair after hearing her mother Selina Conner-Read speaking about an article she had read about the charity The Little Princess Trust.

The trust provides free real hair wigs to children who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other illnesses.

Inspired by the idea of helping other children regain their confidence, Ayesha told her mother she wanted to donate.

Mrs Conner-Read admits feeling concerned when her daughter first announced her plan.

She said: “I tried to put her off because I was worried she’d hate it but she was so insistent.

“I wanted to prepare her for the possibility she wouldn’t like it short but she’s such a kind-hearted girl and to her it’s just hair.”

The Rosecroft Primary pupil was known for having the  longest hair at the school and despite surprise from teachers remained determined to go for the big chop.

In early December Ayesha and her mother booked an appointment at The Lil’hair Shop in Attleborough.

Mrs Conner-Road said: “She sat there looking so solemn. I was thinking ‘oh no’ but I shouldn’t have been worried.

“Underneath the serious look there was a little smile and I know she was proud of herself.”

After the chop the whole shop cheered and Ayesha was really pleased with the result.

Secured in a padded envelope, Ayesha and her mother sent the locks to the charity, ready to be turned into a wig.

Mrs Conner Read, whose friend received a free wig from the hospital while undergoing chemotherapy, said she was proud of her daughter for making the donation.

She added: “She’s already planning to grow it again to donate more, but that will take a few years yet.

“I think it’s an amazing thing to do at only seven years old.”

Ayesha Pullen donated hey hair to The Little PrincessTrust after growing it for seven years. Photo: Submitted

