Grant Holt to kick-off town’s new artificial football pitch

PUBLISHED: 15:07 07 January 2019

Grant Holt taking part in the Norwich City Legends friendly match at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

A new 3G artificial pitch in Wymondham is set to be officially opened by ex-Norwich City footballer Grant Holt.

The opening ceremony will take place on January 10 for the state-of-the-art pitch at Kett’s Park that will be used by local sports clubs, organisations and community groups.

The £1.2million project was funded through a combination of contributions from South Norfolk Council, £250,000 from the Community Infrastructure Levy, via the Greater Norwich Growth Board, and £394,292 from the Premier League and FA Facilities Fund.

It is estimated the new surface will support an increase of 1,150 people playing football at the site over the next five years, including a significant growth in the number of women playing football.

The new 3G artificial pitch at Kett's Park in Wymondham that is set to be unveiled by Grant Holt. Picture: South Norfolk Council

The grant will also be used to improve Kett’s Park’s grass pitches that, along with other grass pitches in the town and surrounding area, are prone to waterlogging.

South Norfolk Council cabinet member, Yvonne Bendle said: “Everyone has been working hard to get this project finished so that local residents can start enjoying the benefits of this fantastic new sporting venue.”

You can find out how to book the new pitch by visiting south-norfolk.gov.uk/leisure

