Greater Anglia pledges to begin Wymondham station improvements this year
- Credit: Submitted
Accessibility improvements at Wymondham Rail Station are among a host of pledges made by Greater Anglia in its report for the new year.
Last year it was announced that £600,000 has been made available from the £32m awarded to Norwich by the government’s Transforming Cities Fund to carry out the work and make the entire station accessible for all.
Campaigners Wymondham Access Group (WAG) had for a long time highlighted the lack of step-free access to platform two as it leaves some people unable to access Cambridge-bound services.
In its December 2020 customer report, published today, Greater Anglia said it had been working on the scheme to improve access to the westbound platform at Wymondham with Norfolk County Council.
The operator added that it would "continue the station refresh programme for our stations", and said it "plans to make further progress on the accessibility improvements at Bury St Edmunds, Colchester, Needham Market and Wymondham".
Greater Anglia also committed to better punctuality, accessibility, environmental performance and ticket options in the year ahead.
You may also want to watch:
It said it will be phasing in more new trains in 2021, as well as installing extra cycle parking at a number of rail stations, including Wymondham.
The report shows that its statistics for performance, punctuality and customer satisfaction had all improved between April and September 2020 compared to the same period the year before, but the operator did admit that the figures will have been skewed by reduced passenger numbers due to coronavirus.
Most Read
- 1 The areas of Norfolk where Covid cases are now falling
- 2 Seven lockdown rules that could change
- 3 Town left at standstill after level crossing failure
- 4 New Norfolk Trail could 'attract more money' into market town
- 5 'Treasure each other': Hundreds of excess deaths linked to coronavirus
- 6 'Don't mix, shop online' - People urged to go beyond lockdown rules
- 7 Record Covid highs for three areas of Norfolk
- 8 24/7 Covid vaccinations promised as 'soon as possible'
- 9 Drivers delayed by fault with temporary traffic lights on B1172
- 10 Inquest opens into death of 32-year-old Anthony Hibble
Greater Anglia managing director Jamie Burles said: "Last year was dominated by the pandemic for everyone. I’m very proud that we provided a safe and reliable service for customers who needed to use our trains.
"We achieved a great deal last year, with our transformation of the railway in East Anglia continuing at pace, and we have much planned for this year to continue to improve our service to our customers.
"Over the next few months, our aim is to maintain the high performance standards, continue the roll out of our new trains as the first new suburban trains enter service, keep running a safe, reliable railway as we move through the pandemic and play our full part in the region’s recovery."