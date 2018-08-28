Search

Your chance to get discounted Norwich Ice Rink tickets

PUBLISHED: 06:30 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:42 02 January 2019

Members of the public enjoying Norwich Ice Rink in Castle Mall Gardens. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Archant

If the January blues are getting you down, you can head to the Norwich Ice Rink for a special discount.

With the festivities now coming to a close, Norwich Ice Rink, which is sponsored by Bakers and Larners of Holt, is keeping reality at bay for two days next week with a special 25pc offer.

Those wanting to take a spin onto the ice between January 3 and 4 will be able to use our special BACK2SCHOOL discount code, which will take 25pc off regular ticket prices for our hourly slots between 10am and 4pm.

Regular tickets cost £12.50 for an adult, £8.50 for children, students and concessions (proof required) and £36 for a family ticket, which includes two adults and two children or one adult and three children.

People will be able to skate until Sunday, January 6.

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.icerinknorwich.co.uk

