Gallery

Fun in the sun at colourful Attleborough carnival

Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Carnival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

It was party time in Attleborough as the summer carnival brought a splash of colour and families packed the town's streets.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Carnival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Carnival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin

Attleborough Carnival and Party on the Park took place on July 6 and 7 with lots of festival fun and activities along with attractions, including live music, the Foolhardy Circus and Attleborough Players, drawing in the crowds.

As ever the highlight was the parade that left Fairfields before flowing through the town centre to the party at the recreation ground behind Connaught Hall.

Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Carnival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Carnival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin

The parade included decorated floats, vans, trailers and walking groups, involving dozens of local youngsters, all done by local businesses, groups and clubs, and with a variety of themes from Ghostbusters to songs from Grease.

The main arena events involved having eyes to the skies as the spectacular Red Devils Parachute Display Team dropped in.

Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Carnival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Carnival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin

Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Cranival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Cranival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin

Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Cranival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Cranival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin

Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Cranival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Cranival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin

Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Carnival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Carnival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin

Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Carnival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Carnival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin

Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Carnival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Carnival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin

Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Cranival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Cranival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin

Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Cranival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Cranival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin

Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Carnival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Carnival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin

Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Cranival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Cranival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin

Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Cranival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Cranival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin

Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Cranival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Cranival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin

Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Carnival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Carnival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin

Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Cranival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Cranival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin

Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Cranival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Cranival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin

Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Cranival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Cranival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin