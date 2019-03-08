Search

Fun in the sun at colourful Attleborough carnival

PUBLISHED: 18:34 07 July 2019 | UPDATED: 19:15 07 July 2019

Colourful fun through the streets on the Attleborough Carnival parade. Picture: Simon Parkin

It was party time in Attleborough as the summer carnival brought a splash of colour and families packed the town's streets.

Attleborough Carnival and Party on the Park took place on July 6 and 7 with lots of festival fun and activities along with attractions, including live music, the Foolhardy Circus and Attleborough Players, drawing in the crowds.

As ever the highlight was the parade that left Fairfields before flowing through the town centre to the party at the recreation ground behind Connaught Hall.

The parade included decorated floats, vans, trailers and walking groups, involving dozens of local youngsters, all done by local businesses, groups and clubs, and with a variety of themes from Ghostbusters to songs from Grease.

The main arena events involved having eyes to the skies as the spectacular Red Devils Parachute Display Team dropped in.

