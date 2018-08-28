Freezing conditions across region with lows overnight of -6.1C
PUBLISHED: 07:25 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:37 21 January 2019
Frost has taken hold of the region overnight with another freezing morning.
Santon Downham saw the lowest temperatures overnight, reaching a low of -6.1C, according to Dan Holley of Weatherquest.
Marham hit -5.4C, with Houghton Hall down to 4.3C.
Mr Holley said: “The lowest temperatures were in the middle of the night, as increasing cloud cover has allowed them to rise over the past few hours.”
The freezing start to the week follows the coldest temperatures of the winter over the weekend, with Santon Downham, at -7.2C, the coldest place in the region yesterday. Other notable cold spots included Houghton Hall, where temperatures fell to -6.3C, and Monks Wood where it was -5.3C.