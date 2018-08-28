Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Freezing conditions across region with lows overnight of -6.1C

PUBLISHED: 07:25 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:37 21 January 2019

Frost covered leaves in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Frost covered leaves in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2017

Frost has taken hold of the region overnight with another freezing morning.

Santon Downham saw the lowest temperatures overnight, reaching a low of -6.1C, according to Dan Holley of Weatherquest.

Marham hit -5.4C, with Houghton Hall down to 4.3C.

Mr Holley said: “The lowest temperatures were in the middle of the night, as increasing cloud cover has allowed them to rise over the past few hours.”

The freezing start to the week follows the coldest temperatures of the winter over the weekend, with Santon Downham, at -7.2C, the coldest place in the region yesterday. Other notable cold spots included Houghton Hall, where temperatures fell to -6.3C, and Monks Wood where it was -5.3C.

Most Read

Nursery school threatens to segregate children whose parents do not pay voluntary charge

Hall Farm Nursery School near Attlebrough has sent a letter to parents about changes it may make to its services if parents don't start paying its voluntary surcharge. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Freezing conditions across region with lows overnight of -6.1C

Frost covered leaves in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Super blood moon rises over region

The super blood moon above Lowestoft at 4.45am. Picture: Richard Girling

Wymondham headteacher objects to siting of catering van near school

Victoria Musgrave, headteacher at Wymondham High School, who has objected to the standing of a mobile catering trailer near the school

Community ‘heartbroken’ as safe haven for isolated men faces closure

The Arc in Wymomdham is home to The Shed, an important charity that tackles ale loneliness. The group need funding to continue and are asking the local communities to help. Pictured are Simon ward, She'd Manager, Pastor Barry Rooks and Steve Lyne, assistant manager. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Most Read

Nursery school threatens to segregate children whose parents do not pay voluntary charge

Hall Farm Nursery School near Attlebrough has sent a letter to parents about changes it may make to its services if parents don't start paying its voluntary surcharge. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Freezing conditions across region with lows overnight of -6.1C

Frost covered leaves in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Super blood moon rises over region

#includeImage($article, 225)

Wymondham headteacher objects to siting of catering van near school

#includeImage($article, 225)

Community ‘heartbroken’ as safe haven for isolated men faces closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Super blood moon rises over region

The super blood moon above Lowestoft at 4.45am. Picture: Richard Girling

Freezing conditions across region with lows overnight of -6.1C

Frost covered leaves in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

REVEALED: 45pc rise in costs and the impact of livestock theft on region

The country's biggest rural insurer has warned of the spiralling cost of livestock theft. Pictured, sheep at a farm at Shropham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nursery school threatens to segregate children whose parents do not pay voluntary charge

Hall Farm Nursery School near Attlebrough has sent a letter to parents about changes it may make to its services if parents don't start paying its voluntary surcharge. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Order your free pack for the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch now

Make fruit and nut kebabs for visiting birds Picture: David Tipling
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists