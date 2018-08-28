Search

Advanced search

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

PUBLISHED: 12:23 25 December 2018

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Archant

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve as celebrations got out of hand over the evening.

The officers were punched and head-butted, suffering a range of injuries as they carried out their duties in the county.

Andy Symonds, chairman of the Norfolk Police Federation lamented the assaults, which saw officers suffer bruises and cuts as a result of the attacks.

He Tweeted: “Not even on Christmas Eve can we get away from assaults on officers. Four [were] assaulted last night.

“Punches thrown, head-butts to chest, cut lip, bruise to head, sore nose after being punched.”

He added: “Right across Norfolk officers are at work keeping people safe while others enjoy Chrismas with their families.

“Policing is 24/7, officers give a lot to the job, sometimes to the detriment of their personal lives. Spare a thought today for our amazing officers.”

Most Read

Tributes pour in for ‘genuinely top guy’ who died in a car accident in Norfolk

The scene of a fatal road collision on the B1077 in Northacre. Picture: Sophie Smith

Pictures show popular pub’s festive transformation

The Green Dragon pub in Wymondham has been decked out in festive splendour by former florist Moya Topsom. Photo: Kelly Walace-Smith

Hundreds of Norfolk families remain without power on Christmas Day

Hundreds of homes have woken up without power this Christmas morning. Picture: UK Power Network

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

The B1077 at Northacre between Watton and Attleborough has been closed following a serious crash. Picture: Sophie Smith

Most Read

Wisbech woman arrested on suspicion of GBH as man is hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after incident in Hawthorne Avenue

Wisbech man hospitalised and woman arrested on suspicion of GBH after incident at Hawthorne Avenue last night (Sunday December 23). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS.

Heater bought for people sleeping rough in Wisbech

Heater bought for people sleeping rough in Wisbech. Picture: NICK WILLIAMS.

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George (right) at Anmer Hall in Norfolk. This photograph features on their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA

‘Devastating’ hit for business as hundreds of turkeys are stolen from farm shop

Johnsons Farm Shop, Old Hurst

Wisbech rapist jailed for pressing a knife to the throat of his victim’s son if she did not meet his disturbing sexual demands

Stagecoach bus

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Hundreds of Norfolk families remain without power on Christmas Day

Hundreds of homes have woken up without power this Christmas morning. Picture: UK Power Network

‘Punches thrown’ as four Norfolk Police officers are assaulted on Christmas Eve duty

Four police officers were assaulted in Norfolk on Christmas Eve. Photo: King's Lynn Police

The best places for community Christmas dinners in South Norfolk

There are community Christmas dinners being held in Diss and Long Stratton this Christmas Day. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

The best places for community Christmas dinners in Breckland

There are community Christmas dinners being held in Thetford and Attleborough this Christmas Day. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists