Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

PUBLISHED: 11:32 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 29 January 2019

Fancy renting a footballer's home? The Oaks is available to rent for £3,000 per calendar month. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Fancy renting a footballer's home? The Oaks is available to rent for £3,000 per calendar month. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

The £1.3 million mansion belonging to ex-Norwich City skipper Russell Martin has been snapped up by another former Canary – but who?

The palatial 7,000sqft ultra-modern house with seven bedrooms close to Wymondham has been bought by an unnamed erstwhile City player who is planning to return to Norfolk after retiring.

But in the meantime it is up for rent – at £3,000 per month.

The Oaks was kitted out with a huge games room and gym when Martin lived there with his family.

MORE: Is this the spookiest house in Norfolk?

Pic: www.warners-prop.comPic: www.warners-prop.com

It came on the market almost exactly a year ago and caused a huge stir with speculation as to which City star owned it. Six months later Martin left the club after nine years.

The property, situated in an exclusive development of four, is now available to rent, unfurnished, by the same estate agent, Warners, which marketed it for sale.

David Warner, of Warners, based in Wymondham, said it was being bought by a footballer friend of Martin’s who, for reasons he could not give, needed a year before he could make the purchase. In the meantime, it was up for rent.

“It is a footballer coming to Norwich from away, another club, who is an ex player at City but hoping to retire back to Norfolk,” said Mr Warner.

Russell Martin of Norwich in action during the Carabao Cup match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 22/08/2017Russell Martin of Norwich in action during the Carabao Cup match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 22/08/2017

So who’s going to rent such a large house for such a big price-tag? “Considering how big the property is, £3,000 a month rent isn’t actually that much,” Mr Warner added.

“We already have had potential tenants; one who wanted their children to be weekly boarders at Wymondham College and another who was on a fixed-term contract coming to work for a big company for two or three years.”

He said although there was some demand for massive luxury houses in Norfolk, it was not usually from footballers who preferred to rent rather than buy.

“They’ve cut the wage bill at Norwich dramatically so many aren’t interested in buying anymore, they’re just not earning the sort of money for those sorts of houses and also there is the volatility of it all, that they may move clubs.”

Luxury rooms are throughout in this house, the Oaks, which once belonged to former Norwich City captain Russell Martin. Pic: www.warners-prop.comLuxury rooms are throughout in this house, the Oaks, which once belonged to former Norwich City captain Russell Martin. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

He added that it wasn’t just the rental to take into consideration but the running costs too of living in a property like the Oaks.

“It’s not for the faint hearted,” he added.

The Oaks comes with a massive luxury kitchen with doors which open right across almost the entire rear width of the house to the patio and garden. There is a master bedroom suite which comes with a dressing room and en suite and outside, two double garages.

Contemporary interiors await a new tenant at the Oaks Pic: www.warners-prop.comContemporary interiors await a new tenant at the Oaks Pic: www.warners-prop.com

A dream abode; the rear at the Oaks available to rent Pic: www.warners-porp.comA dream abode; the rear at the Oaks available to rent Pic: www.warners-porp.com

How the games room looked before Russell Martin left. The property is now available to rent, unfurnished. Pic: www.warners-prop.comHow the games room looked before Russell Martin left. The property is now available to rent, unfurnished. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Live the luxurious lifestyle in this super master bedroom at the Oaks Pic www.warners-prop.com;Live the luxurious lifestyle in this super master bedroom at the Oaks Pic www.warners-prop.com;

Palatial facilities include this en suite bathroom at the Oaks Pic: www.warners-prop.comPalatial facilities include this en suite bathroom at the Oaks Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Russell Martin pictured at Carrow Road. Pic: www.edp24.co.ukRussell Martin pictured at Carrow Road. Pic: www.edp24.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Have you seen him? Man wanted for theft and assault

Police are appealing for help to trace James Fuller, from Norwich, Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Number of affordable homes in development could be more than halved

A home builder is looking to slash the number of affordable houses in a development in Spooner Row. Picture: Paul Hewitt

Animal charity put out urgent appeal as temperatures plummet

12 pets of Christmas at the PACT animal sanctuary which need homes. Bonny, the caramel lionhead rabbit, with her brother Thumper, the lop eared black and white rabbit, both aged 1. Picture: Denise Bradley

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

Walkers in Reepham enjoy the sunshine that is now begining to thaw the snow and ice. Picture: Nick Butcher

Reports Tesco could cut thousands of jobs

Tesco. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Most Read

Have you seen him? Man wanted for theft and assault

#includeImage($article, 225)

Number of affordable homes in development could be more than halved

#includeImage($article, 225)

Animal charity put out urgent appeal as temperatures plummet

#includeImage($article, 225)

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Reports Tesco could cut thousands of jobs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Families demand action over factory stench

Banham Poultry in Attleborough. Picture Simon Parkin.

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

Fancy renting a footballer's home? The Oaks is available to rent for £3,000 per calendar month. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Number of affordable homes in development could be more than halved

A home builder is looking to slash the number of affordable houses in a development in Spooner Row. Picture: Paul Hewitt

MPs to vote in Commons ‘super Tuesday’ Brexit clash

Anti-Brexit campaigners wave European Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament, London. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Animal charity put out urgent appeal as temperatures plummet

12 pets of Christmas at the PACT animal sanctuary which need homes. Bonny, the caramel lionhead rabbit, with her brother Thumper, the lop eared black and white rabbit, both aged 1. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists