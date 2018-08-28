SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The £1.3 million mansion belonging to ex-Norwich City skipper Russell Martin has been snapped up by another former Canary – but who?

The palatial 7,000sqft ultra-modern house with seven bedrooms close to Wymondham has been bought by an unnamed erstwhile City player who is planning to return to Norfolk after retiring.

But in the meantime it is up for rent – at £3,000 per month.

The Oaks was kitted out with a huge games room and gym when Martin lived there with his family.

It came on the market almost exactly a year ago and caused a huge stir with speculation as to which City star owned it. Six months later Martin left the club after nine years.

The property, situated in an exclusive development of four, is now available to rent, unfurnished, by the same estate agent, Warners, which marketed it for sale.

David Warner, of Warners, based in Wymondham, said it was being bought by a footballer friend of Martin’s who, for reasons he could not give, needed a year before he could make the purchase. In the meantime, it was up for rent.

“It is a footballer coming to Norwich from away, another club, who is an ex player at City but hoping to retire back to Norfolk,” said Mr Warner.

So who’s going to rent such a large house for such a big price-tag? “Considering how big the property is, £3,000 a month rent isn’t actually that much,” Mr Warner added.

“We already have had potential tenants; one who wanted their children to be weekly boarders at Wymondham College and another who was on a fixed-term contract coming to work for a big company for two or three years.”

He said although there was some demand for massive luxury houses in Norfolk, it was not usually from footballers who preferred to rent rather than buy.

“They’ve cut the wage bill at Norwich dramatically so many aren’t interested in buying anymore, they’re just not earning the sort of money for those sorts of houses and also there is the volatility of it all, that they may move clubs.”

He added that it wasn’t just the rental to take into consideration but the running costs too of living in a property like the Oaks.

“It’s not for the faint hearted,” he added.

The Oaks comes with a massive luxury kitchen with doors which open right across almost the entire rear width of the house to the patio and garden. There is a master bedroom suite which comes with a dressing room and en suite and outside, two double garages.

