Thieves have been stealing flowers from a town cemetery

More visibility and covert foot patrols are some of the measures Breckland Police have used in a bid to catch the thieves, who have been operating sporadically since August 2018 at Queens Road Cemetery in Attleborough.

Despite the efforts of police and Attleborough Town Council, no arrests have been made.

Breckland Police issued a statement on Sunday: “We are really disappointed to have to advise that theft of flowers from graves in the Queens Road Cemetery, Attleborough have been reported to us.

“We will be patrolling the area, both in uniform and plain clothes but if you see anything suspicious or have any information about this distressing theft please contact Attleborough beat managers, PC Wicks or PC London on 101 or email SNTAttleborough@norfolk.pnn.police.uk. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”