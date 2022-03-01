Multiple fire engines called to college boarding house blaze
Published: 6:52 PM March 1, 2022
Multiple fire engines attended a blaze at a college boarding house.
Firefighters were called to Wymondham College just after 5.15pm on Tuesday to reports of a fire on the first floor of the college's boarding house.
Seven fire units, which included an aerial platform ladder, were in attendance along with police and ambulance crews.
A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman confirmed there were no injuries.
He said: "All persons are accounted for.
"Main and hose reel jets were used to extinguish the fire and a thermal image camera was used to check for hot spots."
The scene has since been made safe.