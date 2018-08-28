Fire crews called to two crashes in village in half an hour

Fire crews attended two road traffic collisions in Carbrooke. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Six fire crews were called to two separate crashes in a village in just over half an hour.

At around 5.21pm this afternoon (Wednesday, January 2), fire engines from Watton, Hingham and Dereham attended a road traffic collision in Norwich Road, Carbrooke.

Firefighters cut free two casualties and assisted the police and ambulance.

Around 32 minutes later, at 5.53pm, fire crews from Attleborough, Thetford and East Harling attended a crash in Caston Road, some 4 miles from Norwich Road.

The crews made the scene and vehicles safe.

