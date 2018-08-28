Search

Advanced search

Fire crews called to two crashes in village in half an hour

PUBLISHED: 20:44 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:20 03 January 2019

Fire crews attended two road traffic collisions in Carbrooke. Photo: Denise Bradley

Fire crews attended two road traffic collisions in Carbrooke. Photo: Denise Bradley

Archant

Six fire crews were called to two separate crashes in a village in just over half an hour.

At around 5.21pm this afternoon (Wednesday, January 2), fire engines from Watton, Hingham and Dereham attended a road traffic collision in Norwich Road, Carbrooke.

Firefighters cut free two casualties and assisted the police and ambulance.

Around 32 minutes later, at 5.53pm, fire crews from Attleborough, Thetford and East Harling attended a crash in Caston Road, some 4 miles from Norwich Road.

The crews made the scene and vehicles safe.

Check our live traffic map before you travel.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Attleborough actor returns to Holby City as series regular

Nic Jackman as Cameron Dunn in Holby City. Photo: BBC

Spot yourself in the Wymondham New Years Day 10k run

Runners get ready ahead of the start of the Wymondham New Years Day 10k. Picture: Conor Matchett

Neighbours express shock after man dies at Wymondham town centre property

Police and ambulance crews were called after concerns for the welfare of a man at a house near the Kings Head Football Field in Wymondham at 4.44pm on Friday. Picture: Simon Finlay

Norwich hospital sees six babies born on New Year’s Day

Becky Adcock and Adrian Stolworthy from Taverham with their New Year's Day baby boy Eli born at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Woolies’ then and now - ten years since the closures of a high street favourite

Woolworths on Rampant Horse Street in Norwich in 1986. The building was bombed in 1942. Woolworths moved out into new premises in St. Stephens in the late 1980s.

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

#includeImage($article, 225)

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car seized after driver ‘left licence in Spain’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Atmospheric phenomenon could bring snow to the region in January

#includeImage($article, 225)

2019 will be a year to remember for these new parents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Is this your stolen property? Detectives release pictures of items seized from £2m burglary gang

Items recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Norfolk. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Parents’ care donation to mark day son would have been eight

Brad and Debbie McLean with their son, Stanley. Photo: Submitted

Nearly 400 patients wait more than an hour to get into emergency departments as winter pressures begin

Ambulances queuing at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital A&E department last year. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Totally unacceptable’ - Ambulance staff abused on average three times a day

File shot of an ambulance on its way to an emergency Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Woolies’ then and now - ten years since the closures of a high street favourite

Woolworths on Rampant Horse Street in Norwich in 1986. The building was bombed in 1942. Woolworths moved out into new premises in St. Stephens in the late 1980s.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists