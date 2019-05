'We wouldn't be here without you' National charity thanks Norfolk couple for their fight against brain tumours

Claire and Tristan Cork, Finnbar's Force, at the Brain Tumour Research 10th anniverary. Photo: Submitted Archant

The parents of a five-year-old from Norfolk who lost his life to a brain tumour were thanked by the head of a national charity at its 10th anniversary celebration for their contribution to the cause.