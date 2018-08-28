Search

Emergency services attend to unwell man in Wymondham

PUBLISHED: 18:53 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:53 28 December 2018

More than half a dozen emergency service vehicles are attending to an unwell man in Wymondham. Picture: Simon Finlay

More than half a dozen emergency service vehicles are attending to an unwell man in Wymondham.

Police, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) service were called to the scene of an unwell man near the Kings Head Football Field in Wymondham.

Police and ambulance services were called at 4.44pm before EAAA were called at 5.15pm.

No other people are involved or injured and the man is of no threat to others, police have said.

More to follow.

