Concerns for man’s safety prompts emergency services response

Emergency services were called to a house on Ellingham Road following concerns for the safety of a man. PHOTO; Google Maps Archant

Multiple emergency services vehicles were at a house following concerns for a man’s safety.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police and ambulance services were at the house on Ellingham Road in Attleborough.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service pumps from Attleborough, Thetford, and Hingham left the scene earlier in the day.