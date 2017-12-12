Anorexic teen told therapist she ‘wanted to end it all’, inquest hears

Wymondham teen Ellie Long died on December 12, 2017. Photo: The Long family Archant

A 15-year-old anorexic girl who took own life had told her therapist she “wanted to end it all.”

Ellie Long, of Greenland Avenue, Wymondham, was found hanged at her home on December 10, 2017, and died two days later at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on December 12.

On Tuesday, Norfolk Coroner’s Court heard she had been diagnosed with anorexia and depression in August 2017.

The inquest continued on Wednesday with evidence from her psychotherapist Tania Pombeiro, who had first seen Ellie in September 2017 and arranged meetings with her and her mother Nicki Long in the subsequent months.

On October 16, Mrs Long told her Ellie had been displaying anorexic behaviour at school and found she had been self-harming, which Miss Pombeiro discussed with Ellie at their next meeting on October 31.

Ellie told her she had self-harmed as punishment but that she “had no future plans to do that again.” Miss Pombeiro said Ellie had considered suicide in the past which led to her writing a letter, but added: “She didn’t pursue that at any point.”

In the following months, Mrs Long would call Miss Pombeiro with concerns about arguments she had with Ellie and that she was becoming more distressed.

On November 22, Ellie began spitting out her food and on November 29 she was refusing to eat.

In their last meeting together, on December 6, Ellie told Miss Pombeiro that she “wanted to end it all.”

Miss Pombeiro told the court this was in reference to her feelings in the past, when she had contemplated suicide around a year ago.

She added: “Ellie denied any plans or thoughts of ending her life or doing anything against herself, even though there was evidence of helplessness.”

The court heard there were numerous occasions Miss Pombeiro had not written notes on the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s electronic record system Lorenzo but had taken handwritten notes.

She also admitted that crisis planning - which detailed what Ellie and her family should do if things were not going well - had not been given in writing, and discussions of this were not noted on Lorenzo.

Miss Pombeiro had not seen Ellie between October 31 and November 22, which she explained was due to multiple commitments she had to juggle at the time.

The inquest continues.

• The Samaritans can be called for free, at any time on 116 123 or by emailing: jo@samaritans.org.