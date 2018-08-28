Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Electrical fencing and wire stolen from mid Norfolk field

PUBLISHED: 11:26 14 January 2019

Norfolk Police have appealed for witnesses to a theft in Reymerston. Photo: Archant

Norfolk Police have appealed for witnesses to a theft in Reymerston. Photo: Archant

Electrical fencing and hundreds of metres of wire have been stolen from a field in a mid Norfolk village over the weekend.

Around 10ft of electric fence and 300m of wire were stolen from an address on Hingham Road, in Reymerston.

The theft, from the village between Dereham and Wymondham, took place overnight, between Friday, January 11, at 4pm, and Saturday, January 12 at 5am.

Norfolk Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information, particularly anyone who has been offered the items for sale, to come forward.

Anyone with information is about the theft or the items is asked to contact PC Ryan Thorogood at Dereham Police Station on 101, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

READ MORE: Road closes after two vehicle crash involving lorry

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Gang of 11 people steal lead from church roof in village near Wymondham

St Marys Church in Carleton Forehoe has had most of the lead roof stolen. Thieves broke in through a gate which has now been blocked to prevent anyone coming back.

Norfolk murder trial update: killer will serve minimum of 22 years

Emma Ward who was murdered by her husband

Seven-year-old braves first ever haircut to give locks to charity

Ayesha Pullen donated hey hair to The Little PrincessTrust after growing it for seven years. Photo: Submitted

See inside some of the grandest family homes in Norfolk and Suffolk

Elizabethan Kirstead Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Electrical fencing and wire stolen from mid Norfolk field

Norfolk Police have appealed for witnesses to a theft in Reymerston. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Wymondham and Attleborough Mercury

Electrical fencing and wire stolen from mid Norfolk field

Norfolk Police have appealed for witnesses to a theft in Reymerston. Photo: Archant

Wymondham claim emphatic home win to keep pressure on leaders Holt

Tom-Bane Young goes over in the corner for Fakenham against visitors Crusaders Picture: MIKE WYATT

Ways to make those videos a little more interesting

The plan was that Sunny would calmly complete her cheer squad stretch routine. The family had other ideas. Picture Getty Images

Seven-year-old braves first ever haircut to give locks to charity

Ayesha Pullen donated hey hair to The Little PrincessTrust after growing it for seven years. Photo: Submitted

See inside some of the grandest family homes in Norfolk and Suffolk

Elizabethan Kirstead Hall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists