Eight more children’s centres could be spared axe in rethink over Norfolk cuts

Families and children protesting against the closure of children's centres. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Eight more children’s centres in Norfolk could be spared the axe, after a rethink by council leaders, but opposition councillors say there remains a risk children will miss out on crucial support.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stuart Dark, Conservative chairman of the county council's children's services committee. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives. Stuart Dark, Conservative chairman of the county council's children's services committee. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

In September, Norfolk County Council unveiled proposals which would have seen 46 of the 53 children’s centres in the county closed.

Seven of the existing children’s centres would have remained as bases in each district of the county, with council bosses saying it would bring services out of buildings and into the community.

But today, the council announced updated proposals which would retain a further eight centres. That would see 15 kept and 31 would close.

Council leaders and bosses stress it is just one element of a wider £65m programme of transforming children’s services which has seen millions of pounds of investment - and people need to look beyond the buildings.

The proposals had been criticised by parents and by oppostion councillors. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn backed campaigners when he visited Norwich’s North City Children’s Centre in Angel Road and there have been protests, petitions and marches against the proposals.

More than 1,600 people responded to the council’s consultation over the proposals, with the changes labelled as “short-sighted” and “reckless” by some.

Council bosses said they have listened to the criticisms and are now proposing their revised services includes 15 bases - two in each district and three in Norwich. They provide outreach services in people’s homes and community venues.

And they say they are confident those 31 which would close as children’s centres would remain open to provide services for childnen and families, with other groups and organisations providing services.

Stuart Dark, chairman of the council’s children’s services committee, said: “We have listened and have updated our proposals.

“I believe we can provide effective, targeted support to children and families, through outreach support in people’s homes and venues across the county, plus 15 early childhood and family bases in the areas of highest need.

“It’s clear people also value sessions that any family can access, so we’re proposing to provide those at our bases and all our libraries.

“We’re confident the majority of the current designated children’s centres will continue to be used by groups, to run services for children and families. We plan to support this with a £500,000 grant fund.

“This new approach will be more targeted and cost-effective – the amount spent on frontline services should rise to 60p per £1.”

It followed a council decision in February for the budget for children’s centres to be halved from £10.2m to £5.2m with the contracts with the 12 current providers of the service coming to an end this year.

However, Ed Maxfield, Liberal Democrat member of the children’s services, said: “The county council’s own analysis shows the value of this service and I am worried that this cut will be a false economy.

“There is a real risk that more of Norfolk’s children will not have the support they need to reach their full potential.”

The proposals will be discussed when the council’s children’s services committee meets on Tuesday, January 22.