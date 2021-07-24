Wymondham News Attleborough News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Primary pupils thrilled by book donation

Chris Bishop

Published: 2:04 PM July 24, 2021   
Mulbarton Primary Books

County Broadband has donated books worth hundreds of pounds to Mulbarton Prmary School - Credit: County Broadband

Norfolk pupils celebrated the end of year in style after a local community broadband provider teamed up with a publisher to donate dozens of books.

County Broadband, which is building full-fibre broadband infrastructure across rural south Norfolk, partnered with Usborne Books to support Mulbarton Primary School near Wymondham.

Mulbarton books

Pupils in the library at Mulbarton Primary School with some of the donated books - Credit: County Broadband

Headteacher Bev Theobald said: “We are very grateful for County Broadband and Usborne Books to support us during such challenging times for staff, pupils and families. It’s the perfect present ahead of the summer holidays. The children were very excited and it’s been great watching them dive straight into them."

Looking after your Mental Health, Miss Molly’s School of Kindness, Write Your Own Story Book and How Your Body Works are among the donated books.

Mulbarton Primary books

Mulbarton Primary School pupils with some of the books - Credit: County Broadband

Lloyd Felton, chief executive officer at County Broadband, based in East Anglia, said: “We are thrilled to see so many smiles among the pupils and staff at Mulbarton Primary School."

Books
Wymondham News

