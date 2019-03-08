Search

Motorist twice the drink drive limit crashes car into ditch

PUBLISHED: 12:26 01 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:40 02 June 2019

A drink driver crashed into a ditch. Picture: Breckland Police

A drink driver crashed into a ditch. Picture: Breckland Police

Archant

A motorist twice the drink drive limit escaped without serious injuries after crashing into a ditch.

Officers were called to Long Street, Great Ellingham, after a Volkswagen left the road at about 11.30pm on Friday, May 31.

Fire crews from Attleborough and Hingham were called to the scene providing casualty care and making the scene safe.

The ambulance service was also called to the scene.

Breckland Police said on Twitter: "Being a Norfolk Special can be challenging, rewarding and varied. Last night [officer] 7937 was first on scene at a single car RTC.

"Driver twice drink-drive limit and required assistance from all three emergency services.

"No serious injuries - this time."

