Driver clocked doing 120mph on A11 near Wymondham

The A11 at Attleborough. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A driver has been caught doing more than 100mph on the A11.

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing Team stopped the VW Golf at around 11.30am today (Tuesday, March 12) after they were caught travelling at 120mph on the dual carriage way.

After being pulled over the driver was then found to be on the road without insurance and had a revoked license.