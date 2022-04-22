Foster scheme perfect for those who can't have dogs full-time

Want to become a foster 'pawrent' for a canine in need? Now's your chance.

Dogs Trust Snetterton is calling on Norfolk's dog lovers to consider giving a dog a temporary home for their fostering scheme.

The Home from Home scheme was set up in 2016 and has provided a short-term home for almost 200 dogs who went on to find their forever homes.

Dogs Trust is looking for people to take in a hound housemate so that rescues can enjoy a more relaxed home environment while they wait for new owners.

The scheme works for those who would like man's best friend in their life but can't commit to taking care of a dog in the long term.

Foster 'pawrents' are provided with everything the dogs need such as food, bedding and toys, as well as having vet bills covered.

For more information you can contact Dogs Trust Snetterton on 0300 003 0000 or via hfhssnetterton@dogstrust.org.uk.

To find out about dogs waiting to find their forever homes, you can go to the Dogs Trust website.