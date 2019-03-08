Police investigate after man sexually assaults dog walker in quiet Norfolk village

A man sexually assaulted a dog walker on Sandy Lane in Great Ellingham around 8.30pm on Tuesday, June 11. Photo: Google Archant

Police are investigating after reports that a man sexually assaulted a dog walker in a quiet Norfolk village.

Officers were called to Sandy Lane in Great Ellingham, near Attleborough, at around 8.30pm on Tuesday, June 11, after it was reported a man had assaulted a woman in the area.

A spokesman for police said the investigation was still in the early stages and officers were still working to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.