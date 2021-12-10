Female bricklayer hits back at TikTok critics

Darcie Richards is a bricklayer from Old Buckenham who is inspiring women to join the construction industry. - Credit: Darcie Richards

A woman bricklayer who records her work on TikTok has hit back at critics who have replied with personal criticism.

Darcie Richards, from Old Buckenham, started her account on the site just over a year ago and posts about her work.

She says she receives a lot of support for her work in the traditionally male role, but says that she also receives comments saying she is "not strong enough", is "too slow" and that it is "unattractive" for a woman to be involved in bricklaying.

The account has taken off though, and her videos are helping to spur on a generation of female construction workers.

Alongside her job, the 26-year-old has had a very busy year, creating content for her social media accounts - including Instagram and her Youtube Channel - and has even become an ambassador for Scruff's workwear for the release their first women's line of clothing.

But despite becoming a role model for girls looking to enter the industry, it has not been without harsh comments from critics too.

She said: "There have been so many girls, hundreds, who have come to me and said how much of an inspiration I am to them. They think it's awesome and they are going to do the same.

“But it's not just women, half of my followers are men, who are also really happy to see us entering the trade.

“Luckily, the positivity outweighs the negatives in the hundreds of thousands. But I do get some negative comments from people online too. If I do, it is always from men.

“They just see a girl and think it’s pathetic or that I want attention; they don’t think I'm strong enough or I am too slow. One man even said it was unattractive.

“But I did a video replying to that and I got 16,000 comments from girls all in support."

Ms Richards – who currently works for Ley Brickwork – says she will not be deterred and her advice to other women is to "go for it".

“This whole year has been an absolute whirlwind it has just gone crazy,” she added. “I have gone to up 6.1 million like on TikTok and I have more than 210,000 across my social media accounts.

“I am really proud of myself. I did not think I would ever be in a position to help anybody. Now I have platform and something to say and people are listening.”