Multiple vehicles damaged during incident in Wymondham

Greenland Avenue in Wymondham, one of the roads with damage to vehicles - Credit: Google

Multiple vehicles were left damaged after an incident in Wymondham.

Between 2pm and 3pm on Tuesday, April 5, six vehicles were damaged on Greenland Avenue, High House Avenue, and Ashleigh Gardens.

Police are appealing for members of the public to come forward with information.

Officers would like to hear from anyone whose car was damaged, anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage in the area between the stated times or any potential witnesses.

You can contact PC Joseph McLoughlin at Wymondham police station quoting crime reference number 36/24986/22/21by calling 101 or through the Norfolk Police website.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the website.

