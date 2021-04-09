Published: 10:25 PM April 9, 2021 Updated: 10:36 PM April 9, 2021

A man from Attleborough has been sentenced after being found in possession of over £6,500 worth of class A and B drugs.

Shane Marshall, 33, of Station Road, Attleborough, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, April 6, for sentencing after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of cannabis, at an earlier hearing.

On Friday, September 20, 2019, a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant was executed at Marshall’s address in Attleborough where officers found a carrier bag containing a large quantity of cannabis, three mobile phones, cocaine in both powder and crystal form, and drug dealing paraphenalia.

Marshall was arrested at the scene, and subsequently charged with posession with intent to supply a class A drug (cocaine), and posession of a class B drug (cannabis).

At Tuesday’s hearing, Marshall was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment and ordered to pay £60 in prosecution costs for the offences.

DC Daniel Rayner, of Breckland’s Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "The dangerous consequences of Marshall’s drug dealing will have reached far and beyond Norfolk, but thankfully he will no longer be able to directly damage the community he was a part of.

"We will continue to put a stop to this type of crime, and would encourage anyone who has concerns or information about drug dealing in their local area to contact us on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously online, or by calling 0800 555 111.”

