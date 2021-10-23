Norfolk RSPCA store appears on Rip Off Britain
- Credit: RSPCA
A Wymondham charity shop has featured on Rip-Off Britain on BBC One.
An RSPCA Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk branch has spoken out about being targetted by a "slamming" scam.
The charity lost over £1,000, money which would have been used to help the region's vulnerable animals.
"Slamming" is when a subscriber's telephone service is switched (or attempted to be switched) from one company to another without their knowledge or consent.
This left the shop without broadband or a phone line for three weeks, making them unable to take card payments for their goods.
You may also want to watch:
They also lost their phone number, which raised concerns of those ringing speaking to the scammers without knowing.
The charity has had to print new marketing materials with their new phone number, at further expense.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk RSPCA store appears on Rip Off Britain
- 2 See inside this restored period farmhouse for sale for £850,000
- 3 Van artist creates 'most emotional picture' over teen suicide
- 4 'It's a big loss' - Town's business owners react after Lloyds announces closure
- 5 Norfolk scams: DVLA texts and family WhatsApp messages
- 6 Parents share their stories as fertility clinic celebrates 1,000 births
- 7 Opinion: Uncomfortable home truths about being retirement ready
- 8 Attleborough set to have no bank as Lloyds announces closure
- 9 MP and parents concerned over traffic and parking chaos outside school
- 10 The most popular baby names in Norfolk in 2020 are revealed
Martin McCammon, Retail Trading Manager, said: “Why someone would be so cruel as to target and defraud people - and especially a charity - is something we will never understand.”
Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.