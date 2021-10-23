Norfolk RSPCA store appears on Rip Off Britain

Published: 7:30 AM October 23, 2021

A Wymondham charity shop has featured on Rip-Off Britain on BBC One.

An RSPCA Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk branch has spoken out about being targetted by a "slamming" scam.

The charity lost over £1,000, money which would have been used to help the region's vulnerable animals.

"Slamming" is when a subscriber's telephone service is switched (or attempted to be switched) from one company to another without their knowledge or consent.

This left the shop without broadband or a phone line for three weeks, making them unable to take card payments for their goods.

They also lost their phone number, which raised concerns of those ringing speaking to the scammers without knowing.

The charity has had to print new marketing materials with their new phone number, at further expense.

Martin McCammon, Retail Trading Manager, said: “Why someone would be so cruel as to target and defraud people - and especially a charity - is something we will never understand.”

