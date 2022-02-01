Man wanted for criminal damage and breach of restraining order

Paul Chappell, from Wymondham, is wanted in connection with criminal damage and for breaching a restraining order. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A man is wanted in connected with criminal damage and for breaching a restraining order.

Police are appealing for help to trace Paul Chappell, 45, of Lime Tree Close in Wymondham.

He is described as white, 6ft tall and of average build with grey hair.

Chappell also has links to London and the Cambridgeshire area.

Anyone who may have seen Chappell or has information about his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

