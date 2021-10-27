Man appears in court over Class A drug charge

Published: 10:56 AM October 27, 2021

A 33-year-old man who was stopped by police in Attleborough has appeared in court charged with a Class A drug offence.

Matthew Sykes is accused of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug after being stopped in a car on Dodds Road on Wednesday, October 20.

A quantity of cocaine, thought to be worth between £2,000 and £3,000, was discovered inside a vehicle and Sykes was arrested and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was later charged.

Sykes, of Lincoln Avenue, Norwich, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday, October 22, where he was remanded in custody to appear before Norwich Crown Court on Friday, November 19.